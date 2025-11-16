Strata Critical Medical (SRTA) Price Target Increased by 18.09% to 9.44

The average one-year price target for Strata Critical Medical (NasdaqCM:SRTA) has been revised to $9.44 / share. This is an increase of 18.09% from the prior estimate of $7.99 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.32 to a high of $11.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.97% from the latest reported closing price of $4.79 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,405K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,600K shares , representing a decrease of 34.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRTA by 24.08% over the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 5,725K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,414K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRTA by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Third Point holds 5,000K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company.

ARKX - ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF holds 2,897K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares , representing an increase of 18.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRTA by 22.43% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,821K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,765K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRTA by 4.07% over the last quarter.

