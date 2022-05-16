"Stranger" Way To Order A Domino's Pizza

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has announced a "stranger" way to order its pizza.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based pizza chain, in partnership with Netflix series "Stranger Things", now allows its customers to order pizzas with their mind using the the company's new "mind ordering" app.

Users of the Domino's new mind ordering app are "test subjects" inside Hawkins National Lab in Hawkins, Indiana. Users can explore the lab, uncover Easter eggs, use their telekinetic powers to gain control of certain objects and place a Domino's Easy Order.

Domino's mind ordering app uses facial recognition and eye-tracking technology to allow test subjects to use their "powers" to order pizza by making certain facial expressions and head movements.

To order pizza using Domino's mind ordering app, users need to have a Domino's pizza profile with an existing saved easy order.

"Is mind ordering real? At Domino's - it absolutely is," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president of brand and product innovation. "Domino's customers and 'Stranger Things' fans can now channel their inner Eleven by using telekinetic powers to order pizza with their mind."

"We're geeked to launch this first-of-its-kind mind ordering app, just in time for the premiere of 'Stranger Things' new season," said Trumbull. "Now hungry customers and 'Stranger Things' fans across the U.S. will get a taste of what it's like to be Eleven, and they may find some hidden surprises along the way, such as the Noid or Demogorgon."

The pizza chain is also rolling out a 1980s-era pizza box for medium and large pizzas for a limited time across the U.S.

Stranger Things, a science fiction horror drama television series, is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the first season focuses on the investigation into the disappearance of a young boy amid supernatural events occurring around the town, including the appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities. The fourth season of Stranger Things premiers on May 27. A second volume premiers on July 1.

