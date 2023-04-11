"Stranger Things" Spinoff: Netflix's Bold Bet

Get ready, Stranger Things fans -- it's time to binge on some Eggos and turn your world right side up again. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) just announced a straight-to-series order for a new animated series.

The story will be set within the Stranger Things universe. The streaming giant is hoping to keep the magic alive in Hawkins, Indiana, taking the baton as the original show comes to an end with its upcoming fifth and final season.

But can this animated spinoff hold a candle to the original live-action series? Let me tell you why I think this project has a fighting chance, both in the competitive media market and the most demon-infested corners of Wall Street.

From live-action to animation: A wise move?

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer want the animated series to have a "Saturday morning cartoons" feel, paying homage to classics like Masters of the Universe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and G.I. Joe. While the plot remains a closely guarded secret, the Duffers promise a fresh thrill ride through the supernatural sci-fi world of Stranger Things.

For one, the creative minds behind the original retro-tastic Stranger Things series -- the Duffer brothers themselves -- are still on board, which should comfort fans. Fictional worlds often fall apart when the geniuses who invented them move on to other projects. That's not happening here, and that's a good sign for the future of the spin-off project.

Furthermore, the history of animated adaptations of live-action shows offers more hope. Award-winning and fan-pleasing animated shows like Batman: The Animated Series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Teen Titans have all found success and rave reviews, proving that animated lightning can indeed strike twice in a world that started with live-action content.

So the Stranger Things animated series could very well be more than a flash in the pan. The chance of scoring another hit with this project should undoubtedly be larger than building another crowd-pleasing mega-hit from scratch without the help of committed Stranger Things fans and a proven creative team.

Of course, Netflix is known for its willingness to pull the plug on underperforming shows and try something new -- usually over the wails of disappointed fans. In this case, it's not a bad thing -- it's that same flexible mindset that allowed Netflix to pivot from a DVD mailer service to a digital streaming powerhouse. The kids of the original show aren't in middle school anymore, and I'm not sure I want to hear grunge and boy bands on the radio in Hawkins. It's time to try something new in this thriving story world. And if the animated Stranger Things spinoff doesn't hit the mark, Netflix won't hesitate to move on and explore other opportunities.

Can Netflix build a Hawkins-based conglomerate?

As a longtime Netflix shareholder, I'm more excited than nervous about this animated series. This idea allows Netflix to expand the ultra-popular Stranger Things universe and keep fans engaged, but it's also a savvy business move for other reasons. Animated series tend to perform well on streaming platforms, thanks to their repeatability and potential for merchandising.

Kids need lunch boxes, you know -- and T-shirts, and action figures, and... well, you know the deal. Cartoon-style characters just look so good when screen-printed on a hoodie.

If the show becomes a hit, it could become a significant driver of subscriber growth for Netflix and solidify Stranger Things as a cornerstone franchise. In the long run, the Stranger Things universe might even turn into a sustainable source for kid-oriented merchandise and more.

I mean, I'm not necessarily saying that future generations will remember Eleven as this generation's Mickey Mouse -- the character that started a hundred-year media empire with story-based theme parks and licensed consumer goods -- but Netflix could indeed rip a page or two out of the Walt Disney playbook. You never know.

Cashing in on cartoon magic

Netflix has a long way to go before claiming a Disney-esque win here, of course. The Duffer brothers have a lot to prove with the upcoming animated series. But I don't mind grabbing a bodacious bucket of popcorn in one hand and my Netflix shares in the other and vegging out while the Duffers are doing their thing.

So let's hope this animated series will turn our world right side up and not make us want to hide in our pillow forts. With the right team of creative talent involved and Netflix's history of adaptability, I'm optimistic that the Stranger Things universe will keep on thriving in this new animated form.

And even in the worst-case scenario -- where the Duffers throw a Saturday morning party and nobody shows up -- Netflix can afford a few duds. So it's a pretty low-risk, high-reward idea with an above-average chance of success. I'll take those odds any day of the week, and twice on Saturday morning.

