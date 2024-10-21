Strandline Resources Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Strandline Resources Limited (AU:STA) has released an update.

Strandline Resources Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 28, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will discuss the financial reports and vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The meeting will provide an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s performance and governance. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy to influence key decisions impacting the company’s future.

For further insights into AU:STA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.