STRANDLINE RESOURCES (ASX:STA) Price Target Decreased by 5.98% to 0.43

The average one-year price target for STRANDLINE RESOURCES (ASX:STA) has been revised to 0.43 / share. This is an decrease of 5.98% from the prior estimate of 0.46 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.19 to a high of 0.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 350.95% from the latest reported closing price of 0.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in STRANDLINE RESOURCES. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 57.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STA is 0.00%, a decrease of 49.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 60.83% to 3,750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,072K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing an increase of 14.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STA by 32.05% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 892K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 167K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 154K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STA by 37.15% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 126K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 55.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STA by 60.48% over the last quarter.

