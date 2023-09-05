STRANDLINE RESOURCES (ASX:STA) Price Target Decreased by 16.06% to 0.53

The average one-year price target for STRANDLINE RESOURCES (ASX:STA) has been revised to 0.53 / share. This is an decrease of 16.06% from the prior estimate of 0.63 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.27 to a high of 0.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 196.08% from the latest reported closing price of 0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in STRANDLINE RESOURCES. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STA is 0.01%, an increase of 43.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 78.89% to 2,331K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,777K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 51.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STA by 79.73% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 134K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 126K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 55.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STA by 60.48% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 119K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 39.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STA by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 96K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

