Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated - Inchcape

Adds details

CAIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week was re-floated on Monday and is currently being secured, Inchcape Shipping Services said, raising expectations the vital waterway will soon be reopened.

The ship was successfully re-floated at 4.30 am local time and was being secured at the moment, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services said on Twitter.

Ship-tracking service VesselFinder has changed the ship's status to under way on its website.

The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early on Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

At least 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt's Extra News on Sunday.

Egypt's Leth Agencies tweeted the ship had been partially refloated, pending official confirmation from the Suez Canal Authority.

The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed. The Suez Canal salvage teams intensified excavation and dredging on Sunday and were hoping a high tide would help them dislodge it.

Crude oil prices fell after news the ship had been re-floated, with Brent crude LCoc1 down by $1 per barrel to $63.67.

The ship's technical manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Giant container ship Ever Given continues to block traffic in the Suez Canalhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rpJrhw

FACTBOX-The Suez Canal: a vital oil transit route with an ancient history

Suez ship rescuers weigh time and tide with risk of tip or tear

New Suez crisis adds to pandemic supply worries for European, U.S. retailers

Suez ship congestion could delay LNG deliveries to Europe

Suez Canal blockage could cost $6 bln to $10 bln in lost trade - Allianz

Turkey, eyeing better Egypt ties, offers help with Suez jam

Suez Canal looking forward to cooperating with U.S. to float stranded ship

Suez blockage sets shipping rates racing, oil and gas tankers diverted away

Refinitiv Eikon charts and maps on Suez Canalhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sxom6f

(Reporting by Akshay Lodaya, Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla, Florence Tan and Himani Sarkar; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.