Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated - Inch Cape

Akshay Lodaya Reuters
Yusri Mohamed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATELLOGIC

The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated on Monday and is currently being secured, Inch Cape Shipping Services said in a post on Twitter.

The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.

(Reporting by Akshay Lodaya, Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Himani Sarkar)

