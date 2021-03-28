Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated - Inch Cape
CAIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated on Monday and is currently being secured, Inch Cape Shipping Services said in a post on Twitter.
The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.
(Reporting by Akshay Lodaya, Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Himani Sarkar)
((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.