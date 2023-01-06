Stranded By Southwest Airlines? How To Get A Refund For Holiday Flight Cancellations

As people prepared for travel on Southwest Airlines around the Christmas holiday, they began getting alerts that their flights were delayed. Then they were delayed again. And again.

This pattern went on until an astounding number of flights—55%—were ultimately canceled between December 23 and December 29, 2022, according to data from FlightAware.

The worst happened on the day after Christmas when 74% of flights were canceled, stranding people who were ready to board flights across the country.

According to a Southwest email to affected passengers, the collapse in operations was due to “a unique combination of events that started with severe weather at our busiest airports and transitioned into other operational challenges that stretched our people, processes, tools, and technology.”

Southwest did not respond to questions sent by Forbes Advisor and instead sent a link to a press release.

In a letter to Southwest Airlines during the chaos, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the mass cancellations were not entirely due to a severe winter storm that affected much of the nation.

“While weather can disrupt flight schedules, the thousands of cancellations by Southwest in recent days have not been because of the weather,” the letter states.

Buttigieg pointed out that while Southwest canceled more than half of its flights on December 28, other major airlines had a cancellation rate of just 3%.

Date Scheduled Flights Canceled Flights % of Canceled Flights Delayed Arrivals Percent of Delayed Arrivals Average Delay Time December 23, 2022 3,973 1,334 34% 2,063 78% 89 minutes December 24 3,372 1,308 34% 1,663 81% 106 minutes December 25 3,557 1,635 46% 1,498 78% 114 minutes December 26 3,914 2,908 74% 798 79% 122 minutes December 27 4,078 2,694 66% 1,061 76% 95 minutes December 28 4,053 2,510 62% 440 29% 34 minutes December 29 4,079 2,362 58% 252 15% 23 minutes December 30 4,020 44 1% 1,039 26% 27 minutes

Source: FlightAware. Percentages have been rounded to the nearest whole number.

What Southwest Is Doing to Help Customers–And What the Law Requires

Southwest has set up a web page where ticket holders affected by the disruptions can file a claim. If your flight was canceled between December 24, 2022, and January 2, 2023, you can request a refund for your ticket as well as reimbursement for expenses related to delays and cancellations.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has said it will take action if Southwest fails to honor its commitments to passengers traveling between December 24 and January 2 whose flights were delayed or canceled under “controllable circumstances.”

Reasonable reimbursement should include, according to the DOT:

Meals for passengers who waited three or more hours for a new flight

Hotel accommodations for passengers with overnight delays or cancellations

Ground transportation to and from hotels for passengers with overnight delays or cancellations

According to federal law, ticket holders are entitled to a full refund for any flight cancellation or significant delay (though the delay period isn’t defined). Southwest Airlines must refund your money within seven business days if you paid by credit card. For passengers who paid by check, cash or other means, the airline has 20 business days to refund your money.

DOT regulation also requires Southwest to reimburse passengers up to $3,800 for lost or damaged luggage.

Southwest Airlines also offered some travelers 25,000 Rapid Rewards bonus points, which is equivalent to a base fare redemption value of about $300, as a token of apology, not in lieu of a refund or reimbursement.

Travel Insurance and Credit Cards May Help Cover Costs

If you paid for your Southwest trip with a credit card, you might be in luck. Some credit cards offer travel insurance as a benefit. The best benefits on some cards will reimburse eligible cardholders up to $10,000 per person or $20,000 per trip if your trip is canceled or shortened because of sickness, severe weather or other situations.

To find out if your trip is covered, check your cardholder benefits agreement which you can find online or with your original application. You can also call customer service, which will be able to give you information on your credit card’s insurance coverage.

Additionally, if you bought travel insurance for your trip, contact the insurance company to find out what you can be reimbursed for. Most travel insurance policies will cover a gamut of financial losses, including loss of baggage, the cost of tickets and any associated expenses due to disrupted travel, such as hotel, car rental and meals.

While Southwest is legally obligated to refund ticket costs and “reasonable requests for reimbursement for alternate transportation, such as other airline tickets, Amtrak, or rental cars,” your credit card or travel insurance may offer better compensation for the money you spent on associated expenses, or be able to reimburse you faster.

How a 90-Minute Flight Turned Into 24 Hours of Delays

Megan Gunn was part of the Southwest holiday meltdown.

The client services manager based in Newport Beach, California, was scheduled to fly from Oakland to Santa Ana on December 23, a 90-minute flight within state lines.

The trouble started the night before she was supposed to fly, when Southwest canceled and rebooked her flight. It wasn’t until she started getting delay notifications for her rescheduled flight that she began to worry.

For the next 24 hours, Southwest continued to delay the flight again and again.

She had to be at work on December 26, so she was faced with the decision to keep betting on her flight or face the storm that was expected to roll in that weekend and make the eight-hour drive south. She had a rental car she had previously booked—and wisely had not yet returned—while she played chicken with the airline.

“I started stalking Southwest,” Gunn says. “The information I was getting from Southwest differed from what I saw on other apps and websites. Flights were getting canceled every hour until, finally, my flight was the last one standing.”

By that point, Gunn says, other airlines were charging between $800 to $1,600 for a one-way trip to Orange County.

When Southwest pushed the departure time back again, she decided to pull the plug and drive.

In what Gunn calls a “Hallmark movie turn of events,” two people she met through friends on Facebook also needed a ride from the Bay Area to southern California because of canceled Southwest flights.

Despite having to drive through a rainstorm for much of their trip, crawling 40 miles per hour on the freeway because of the downpour, Gunn says that it was worth it.

“This was the only way I could guarantee arriving to work the next day,” she says.

Three stops—one for lunch and two quick breaks —and nine hours later, the trio was back in Southern California.

“We talked and laughed the entire time,” Gunn says. “We’re all about the same age and single, so we talked about The Bachelor. And who knows, I might know someone they could be a good match for, or vice-versa.”

If Gunn hadn’t already had a rental car, she says they would’ve ended up paying up to $800 for that trip, as rental car companies at the airport had raised their prices. In all, the three travel companions ended up splitting $133 for the trip for the cost of the one-way drop-off.

Gunn’s is just one story of the thousands that came out of that tumultuous week, says Matt Moreland, an attorney with Jim S. Hall & Associates in Louisiana, who is filing a class-action lawsuit against Southwest Airlines on behalf of stranded passengers.

“People missed funerals, they missed work, they had to pay for expensive hotels and meals and child care,” Moreland says. “We’re not just going for tickets, we’re going for meals at restaurants, we’re going for rental cars” for reimbursement by Southwest, he says.

Because Gunn’s flight was originally scheduled for December 23, she’s not eligible for Southwest’s reimbursement program.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.