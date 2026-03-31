Stran Reports 40% Revenue Growth, Narrows Loss in 2025

Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. SWAG have declined 2.3% since the company reported its earnings for fiscal 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 3% decline over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 3%, compared with a steeper 7.7% decline in the broader index, indicating relative resilience despite negative absolute returns.

Stran reported strong top-line growth for fiscal 2025, with total revenues rising 40.6% year over year to $116.2 million from $82.7 million in 2024. Net loss narrowed significantly to $0.7 million, or 4 cents per share compared with a loss of $4.1 million, or 22 cents per share, in the prior year. Gross profit increased 32.6% to $34.2 million, though gross margin declined to 29.5% from 31.2%. The company also achieved positive EBITDA of $0.2 million versus a loss of $3.6 million in 2024, marking a notable inflection in profitability.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stran & Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stran & Company, Inc. Quote

Segment Performance and Business Metrics

Growth was driven by both organic expansion and acquisitions. The core Stran segment generated $82.1 million in sales, up 12.9% year over year, reflecting increased spending from existing enterprise customers and new client wins. Meanwhile, the SLS segment, which includes the acquired Gander Group business, saw sales surge 242.6% year over year to $34.1 million, largely due to a full year of consolidated operations compared with a partial contribution in 2024.

The company served more than 2,000 active customers, including more than 30 Fortune 500 companies, highlighting a diversified and expanding client base. Increasing adoption of program-based engagements — where clients utilize multiple services such as promotional products, loyalty programs, e-commerce solutions and logistics — has improved revenue visibility and customer retention.

Operating expenses rose 17.8% year over year to $36.2 million but declined as a percentage of revenue to 31.1% from 37.2%, indicating improved operating leverage as the business scaled.

Management Commentary and Strategic Direction

Management characterized 2025 as a “defining year,” emphasizing scalability and the strengthening of long-term customer relationships. CEO Andy Shape highlighted that growth quality improved through deeper client engagement and expansion of programmatic relationships, which are central to the company’s strategy.

The company also launched a client-branded online gifting platform, expanding its e-commerce capabilities and creating an additional recurring revenue stream. Leadership additions to the board and continued investment in technology were cited as steps to support future growth and operational scale.

Factors Influencing Performance

Several factors shaped the year’s financial outcomes. Revenue growth was driven by higher client spending, new customer acquisition and the integration of Gander Group assets. However, margins were pressured by the lower-margin profile of the acquired business and tariff-related cost increases, particularly affecting the loyalty segment.

Elevated legal, accounting and public company-related expenses — including costs tied to the re-audit of historical financial statements — also weighed on profitability, masking some of the underlying operational strength. Despite these headwinds, improved scale and operating efficiencies helped offset cost pressures, contributing to positive EBITDA.

Guidance

The company expects improved profitability in the first quarter compared with prior periods, supported by continued customer demand, operating leverage and the benefits of strategic initiatives implemented in 2025.

Management also indicated that tariff conditions have stabilized, which could support margin recovery going forward. Additionally, the expiration of outstanding warrants in late 2026 is viewed as a potential catalyst that could simplify the capital structure and improve the stock’s investment profile.

Other Developments

A key development during the year was the integration of the Gander Group assets, acquired in August 2024, which significantly contributed to revenue growth but also impacted margins due to its lower profitability profile. The company also continued to invest in digital capabilities, including its new gifting platform, as part of its broader strategy to enhance its service offering and drive recurring revenue streams.

Overall, Stran’s 2025 results reflect a company transitioning toward profitability while maintaining strong growth momentum, supported by acquisitions, deeper customer engagement and operational scaling.

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