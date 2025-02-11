Stran & Company Reports Q1 and Q2 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

Stran & Company reports increased revenues and strategic acquisitions, despite ongoing net losses. Strong cash position highlighted.
Potential Positives
- Stran achieved a 17.9% increase in revenue, reaching approximately $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023, highlighting strong business growth.
- The company's acquisition of strategic assets from Gander Group and T R Miller is expected to enhance its technology and service offerings, supporting long-term growth.
- Stran maintained a strong cash position of approximately $21.5 million in cash, equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2024, providing financial stability for future investments and growth initiatives.
- Despite challenges, the company demonstrated resilience by securing and expanding contracts with leading brands, showcasing its capability to meet diverse customer needs.
Potential Negatives
- Net losses for both the first and second quarters of 2024 indicate ongoing financial struggles, with the company reporting a net loss of approximately $0.5 million and $1.0 million, respectively, for these periods.
- Despite a revenue increase in the first quarter, the company experienced a decline in sales by 4.1% in the second quarter compared to the same period in the previous year, raising concerns about growth sustainability.
- The company's gross profit margin decreased in both the first and six months of 2024, suggesting challenges in controlling cost of sales despite revenue growth, which could impact long-term profitability.
FAQ
What are Stran's recent revenue growth figures?
Stran reported a 17.9% revenue increase for Q1 2024 and a 6.4% increase for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
What factors contributed to Stran's revenue increase?
The revenue increase was primarily driven by higher spending from existing clients and new customers, along with recent acquisitions.
How has Stran's gross profit margin changed?
Stran's gross profit margin decreased to 29.8% in Q1 2024 but improved to 32.8% in Q2 2024 due to better purchasing from suppliers.
What is Stran's current cash position?
As of June 30, 2024, Stran maintained a strong cash position with approximately $21.5 million in cash, equivalents, and investments.
When will Stran hold its next shareholder conference call?
Stran is expected to host a detailed conference call following the filing of its third quarter 2024 financial results.
$SWAG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $SWAG stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB removed 42,412 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,175
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 35,397 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,184
- KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 16,206 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,771
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 13,801 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,837
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 10,892 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,288
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 8,600 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,492
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 8,497 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,366
Full Release
QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Stran & Company, Inc.
("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, commented, “With the restatement of our 2023 and 2022 financial statements completed, we were able to focus our attention and successfully finalize our 2024 first and second quarter filings. We experienced a 17.9% increase in revenue to approximately $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 and a 6.4% increase in revenue to approximately $35.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, demonstrating our continued ability to execute on our growth strategy in 2024. Additionally, we maintained a strong cash position, with approximately $21.5 million in cash, equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2024.”
“We believe our strong results reflect our continued market penetration, securing and expanding contracts with leading brands that showcase our ability to meet the diverse needs of our customers. To further strengthen our position, we acquired strategic assets from Gander Group, enhancing our technology, product offerings, and services while supporting our long-term growth strategy. Our focus remains on accelerating growth, expanding our customer base, and strengthening our market position. We are confident in our ability to execute our strategy, and sustain long-term growth, positioning us for continued success in the years ahead.”
“Stran is poised for an exciting 2025 as we continue our growth trajectory and seek market expansion. We expect to host a detailed conference call with shareholders following the filing of Stran’s third quarter 2024 financial results.”
Financial Results
First Quarter 2024 Results
Sales increased 17.9% to approximately $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from approximately $16.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher spending from existing clients as well as business from new customers. Additionally, the Company benefited from the acquisition of the assets of T R Miller Co., Inc. (“T R Miller”) in June 2023.
Gross profit increased 3.8% to approximately $5.6 million, or 29.8% of sales, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from approximately $5.4 million, or 33.9% of sales, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to an increase in sales, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales. The decrease in gross profit margin to 29.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 33.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in product costs from vendors.
Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was approximately $0.5 million, compared to approximately $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. These results were primarily due to the increase in sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from the acquisition of the assets of T R Miller to approximately $2.0 million from $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and the increase of approximately $1.2 million from recurring organic sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. These factors were offset by an increase in operating expenses and an increase in cost of sales.
Second Quarter 2024 Results
Sales decreased 4.1% to approximately $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $17.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower spending from new and existing clients, partially offset from the acquisition of the assets of T R Miller in June 2023.
Gross profit increased 4.2% to approximately $5.5 million, or 32.8% of sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $5.2 million, or 30.1% of sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to a decrease in cost of sales of approximately $0.9 million, which was offset by a decrease in sales of approximately $0.7 million. The increase in gross profit margin to 32.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 30.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to improvements in purchasing from suppliers.
Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $1.0 million, compared to approximately $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This change was primarily due to the increase in operating expenses, partially offset by the increase in gross profit.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Results
Sales increased 6.4% to approximately $35.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $33.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher spending from existing clients as well as business from new customers.
Our gross profit increased 4.0% to approximately $11.1 million, or 31.2% of sales, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $10.7 million, or 31.9% of sales, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to an increase in sales of approximately $2.1 million, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales of approximately $1.7 million in aggregate. The decrease in gross profit margin to 31.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 31.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in product costs from vendors during the three months ended March 31, 2024, partially offset by improvements in purchasing from vendors in the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $1.5 million, compared to approximately $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This change was primarily due to an increase in costs of sales and general and administrative expenses, partially offset by an increase in sales.
About Stran
For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at:
www.stran.com
.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1021
SWAG@crescendo-ir.com
Press Contact:
Howie Turkenkopf
press@stran.com
BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
March 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,486
$
8,059
Investments
10,710
10,393
Accounts receivable, net
14,209
16,223
Accounts receivable - related parties
878
853
Inventory
4,231
4,782
Prepaid corporate taxes
—
62
Prepaid expenses
948
953
Deposits
1,578
1,717
Total current assets
42,040
43,042
Property and equipment, net
1,664
1,521
OTHER ASSETS:
Intangible assets - customer lists, net
3,029
3,114
Other assets
23
23
Right of use asset - office leases
1,192
1,336
Total other assets
4,244
4,473
Total assets
$
47,948
$
49,036
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
3,347
$
4,745
Accrued payroll and related
1,710
2,568
Unearned revenue
592
1,116
Rewards program liability
2,850
875
Sales tax payable
595
344
Current portion of contingent earn-out liabilities
224
224
Current portion of installment payment liabilities
781
786
Current portion of lease liability
540
528
Total current liabilities
10,639
11,186
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities
763
763
Long-term installment payment liabilities
639
639
Long-term lease liability
661
798
Total long-term liabilities
2,063
2,200
Total liabilities
12,702
13,386
Commitments and contingencies
STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,589,086 and 18,539,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
38,413
38,263
Accumulated deficit
(3,089
)
(2,602
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(80
)
(13
)
Total stockholders’ equity
35,246
35,650
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
47,948
$
49,036
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2024
2023
(Restated)
SALES
Sales
$
18,781
$
15,971
Sales – related parties
46
—
Total sales
18,827
15,971
COST OF SALES:
Cost of sales
13,178
10,562
Cost of sales - related parties
35
—
Total cost of sales
13,213
10,562
GROSS PROFIT
5,614
5,409
OPERATING EXPENSES:
General and administrative expenses
6,279
5,991
Total operating expenses
6,279
5,991
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(665
)
(582
)
OTHER INCOME:
Other income
15
—
Interest income
93
138
Realized gain on investments
70
12
Total other income
178
150
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(487
)
(432
)
Provision for income taxes
—
52
NET LOSS
$
(487
)
$
(484
)
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
Basic
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.03
)
Diluted
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.03
)
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
18,574,748
18,477,419
Diluted
18,574,748
18,477,419
BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30,
2024
December 31,
2023
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,874
$
8,059
Investments
9,603
10,393
Accounts receivable, net
12,015
16,223
Accounts receivable - related parties
828
853
Inventory
3,974
4,782
Prepaid corporate taxes
32
62
Prepaid expenses
617
953
Deposits
1,910
1,717
Total current assets
40,853
43,042
Property and equipment, net
1,715
1,521
OTHER ASSETS:
Intangible assets - customer lists, net
2,943
3,114
Other assets
23
23
Right of use asset - office leases
1,061
1,336
Total other assets
4,027
4,473
Total assets
$
46,595
$
49,036
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
3,875
$
4,745
Accrued payroll and related
1,211
2,568
Unearned revenue
854
1,116
Rewards program liability
3,350
875
Sales tax payable
227
344
Current portion of contingent earn-out liabilities
224
224
Current portion of installment payment liabilities
398
786
Current portion of lease liability
519
528
Total current liabilities
10,658
11,186
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities
763
763
Long-term installment payment liabilities
339
639
Long-term lease liability
550
798
Total long-term liabilities
1,652
2,200
Total liabilities
12,310
13,386
Commitments and contingencies
STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,589,086 and 18,539,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
38,433
38,263
Accumulated deficit
(4,118
)
(2,602
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(32
)
(13
)
Total stockholders’ equity
34,285
35,650
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
46,595
$
49,036
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Restated)
(Restated)
SALES
Sales
$
16,693
$
17,285
$
35,474
$
33,256
Sales – related parties
—
130
46
130
Total sales
16,693
17,415
35,520
33,386
COST OF SALES:
Cost of sales
11,226
12,067
24,405
22,629
Cost of sales - related parties
—
100
35
100
Total cost of sales
11,226
12,167
24,440
22,729
GROSS PROFIT
5,467
5,248
11,080
10,657
OPERATING EXPENSES:
General and administrative expenses
6,575
6,245
12,857
12,236
Total operating expenses
6,575
6,245
12,857
12,236
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(1,108
)
(997
)
(1,777
)
(1,579
)
OTHER INCOME:
Other income
1
17
16
17
Interest income
82
146
175
284
Realized gain on investments
3
9
73
21
Total other income
86
172
264
322
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(1,022
)
(825
)
(1,513
)
(1,257
)
Provision for income taxes
3
99
3
151
NET LOSS
$
(1,025
)
$
(924
)
$
(1,516
)
$
(1,408
)
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
Basic
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.08
)
Diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.08
)
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
18,589,086
18,532,342
18,581,957
18,504,761
Diluted
18,589,086
18,532,342
18,581,957
18,504,761
