Stran & Company Reports Q1 and Q2 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

February 11, 2025 — 08:44 am EST

Stran & Company reports increased revenues and strategic acquisitions, despite ongoing net losses. Strong cash position highlighted.

Stran & Company, Inc. has announced a business update and financial results for the first and second quarters of 2024, highlighting a 17.9% increase in revenue to approximately $18.8 million for Q1 compared to the same period in 2023, and a 6.4% increase for the first six months of 2024 to about $35.5 million. The company has successfully completed the restatement of its 2022 and 2023 financial statements, allowing it to focus on growth strategies, including recent acquisitions that enhance its technology and services. Despite a net loss of approximately $1.0 million for Q2 2024, Stran maintains a strong cash position of around $21.5 million as of June 30, 2024, and is optimistic about future growth and market expansion as it prepares to engage with shareholders further in 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Stran achieved a 17.9% increase in revenue, reaching approximately $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023, highlighting strong business growth.
  • The company's acquisition of strategic assets from Gander Group and T R Miller is expected to enhance its technology and service offerings, supporting long-term growth.
  • Stran maintained a strong cash position of approximately $21.5 million in cash, equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2024, providing financial stability for future investments and growth initiatives.
  • Despite challenges, the company demonstrated resilience by securing and expanding contracts with leading brands, showcasing its capability to meet diverse customer needs.

Potential Negatives

  • Net losses for both the first and second quarters of 2024 indicate ongoing financial struggles, with the company reporting a net loss of approximately $0.5 million and $1.0 million, respectively, for these periods.
  • Despite a revenue increase in the first quarter, the company experienced a decline in sales by 4.1% in the second quarter compared to the same period in the previous year, raising concerns about growth sustainability.
  • The company's gross profit margin decreased in both the first and six months of 2024, suggesting challenges in controlling cost of sales despite revenue growth, which could impact long-term profitability.

FAQ

What are Stran's recent revenue growth figures?

Stran reported a 17.9% revenue increase for Q1 2024 and a 6.4% increase for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

What factors contributed to Stran's revenue increase?

The revenue increase was primarily driven by higher spending from existing clients and new customers, along with recent acquisitions.

How has Stran's gross profit margin changed?

Stran's gross profit margin decreased to 29.8% in Q1 2024 but improved to 32.8% in Q2 2024 due to better purchasing from suppliers.

What is Stran's current cash position?

As of June 30, 2024, Stran maintained a strong cash position with approximately $21.5 million in cash, equivalents, and investments.

When will Stran hold its next shareholder conference call?

Stran is expected to host a detailed conference call following the filing of its third quarter 2024 financial results.

QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Stran & Company, Inc.

("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.



Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, commented, “With the restatement of our 2023 and 2022 financial statements completed, we were able to focus our attention and successfully finalize our 2024 first and second quarter filings. We experienced a 17.9% increase in revenue to approximately $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 and a 6.4% increase in revenue to approximately $35.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, demonstrating our continued ability to execute on our growth strategy in 2024. Additionally, we maintained a strong cash position, with approximately $21.5 million in cash, equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2024.”



“We believe our strong results reflect our continued market penetration, securing and expanding contracts with leading brands that showcase our ability to meet the diverse needs of our customers. To further strengthen our position, we acquired strategic assets from Gander Group, enhancing our technology, product offerings, and services while supporting our long-term growth strategy. Our focus remains on accelerating growth, expanding our customer base, and strengthening our market position. We are confident in our ability to execute our strategy, and sustain long-term growth, positioning us for continued success in the years ahead.”



“Stran is poised for an exciting 2025 as we continue our growth trajectory and seek market expansion. We expect to host a detailed conference call with shareholders following the filing of Stran’s third quarter 2024 financial results.”




Financial Results




First Quarter 2024 Results



Sales increased 17.9% to approximately $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from approximately $16.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher spending from existing clients as well as business from new customers. Additionally, the Company benefited from the acquisition of the assets of T R Miller Co., Inc. (“T R Miller”) in June 2023.



Gross profit increased 3.8% to approximately $5.6 million, or 29.8% of sales, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from approximately $5.4 million, or 33.9% of sales, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to an increase in sales, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales. The decrease in gross profit margin to 29.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 33.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in product costs from vendors.



Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was approximately $0.5 million, compared to approximately $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. These results were primarily due to the increase in sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from the acquisition of the assets of T R Miller to approximately $2.0 million from $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and the increase of approximately $1.2 million from recurring organic sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. These factors were offset by an increase in operating expenses and an increase in cost of sales.




Second Quarter 2024 Results



Sales decreased 4.1% to approximately $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $17.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower spending from new and existing clients, partially offset from the acquisition of the assets of T R Miller in June 2023.



Gross profit increased 4.2% to approximately $5.5 million, or 32.8% of sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $5.2 million, or 30.1% of sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to a decrease in cost of sales of approximately $0.9 million, which was offset by a decrease in sales of approximately $0.7 million. The increase in gross profit margin to 32.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 30.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to improvements in purchasing from suppliers.



Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $1.0 million, compared to approximately $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This change was primarily due to the increase in operating expenses, partially offset by the increase in gross profit.




Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Results



Sales increased 6.4% to approximately $35.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $33.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher spending from existing clients as well as business from new customers.



Our gross profit increased 4.0% to approximately $11.1 million, or 31.2% of sales, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $10.7 million, or 31.9% of sales, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to an increase in sales of approximately $2.1 million, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales of approximately $1.7 million in aggregate. The decrease in gross profit margin to 31.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 31.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in product costs from vendors during the three months ended March 31, 2024, partially offset by improvements in purchasing from vendors in the three months ended June 30, 2024.



Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $1.5 million, compared to approximately $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This change was primarily due to an increase in costs of sales and general and administrative expenses, partially offset by an increase in sales.




About Stran



For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at:

www.stran.com

.




Forward Looking Statements




This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.




Contacts:




Investor Relations Contact:



Crescendo Communications, LLC


Tel: (212) 671-1021



SWAG@crescendo-ir.com




Press Contact:



Howie Turkenkopf



press@stran.com



BALANCE SHEETS





(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







March 31,




2024







December 31,




2023




ASSETS






CURRENT ASSETS:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
9,486


$
8,059

Investments


10,710



10,393

Accounts receivable, net


14,209



16,223

Accounts receivable - related parties


878



853

Inventory


4,231



4,782

Prepaid corporate taxes







62

Prepaid expenses


948



953

Deposits


1,578



1,717

Total current assets


42,040



43,042










Property and equipment, net


1,664



1,521










OTHER ASSETS:








Intangible assets - customer lists, net


3,029



3,114

Other assets


23



23

Right of use asset - office leases


1,192



1,336

Total other assets


4,244



4,473

Total assets

$
47,948


$
49,036











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:








Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$
3,347


$
4,745

Accrued payroll and related


1,710



2,568

Unearned revenue


592



1,116

Rewards program liability


2,850



875

Sales tax payable


595



344

Current portion of contingent earn-out liabilities


224



224

Current portion of installment payment liabilities


781



786

Current portion of lease liability


540



528

Total current liabilities


10,639



11,186










LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:








Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities


763



763

Long-term installment payment liabilities


639



639

Long-term lease liability


661



798

Total long-term liabilities


2,063



2,200

Total liabilities


12,702



13,386










Commitments and contingencies

















STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY:








Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively










Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,589,086 and 18,539,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


2



2

Additional paid-in capital


38,413



38,263

Accumulated deficit


(3,089
)


(2,602
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(80
)


(13
)

Total stockholders’ equity


35,246



35,650

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
47,948


$
49,036


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS






THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023





(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







2024







2023











(Restated)



SALES












Sales

$
18,781


$
15,971

Sales – related parties


46






Total sales


18,827



15,971










COST OF SALES:








Cost of sales


13,178



10,562

Cost of sales - related parties


35






Total cost of sales


13,213



10,562










GROSS PROFIT


5,614



5,409










OPERATING EXPENSES:








General and administrative expenses


6,279



5,991

Total operating expenses


6,279



5,991










LOSS FROM OPERATIONS


(665
)


(582
)










OTHER INCOME:








Other income


15






Interest income


93



138

Realized gain on investments


70



12

Total other income


178



150










LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES


(487
)


(432
)










Provision for income taxes







52










NET LOSS

$
(487
)

$
(484
)










NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE








Basic

$
(0.03
)

$
(0.03
)

Diluted

$
(0.03
)

$
(0.03
)










WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING








Basic


18,574,748



18,477,419

Diluted


18,574,748



18,477,419






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BALANCE SHEETS





(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







June 30,




2024







December 31,




2023




ASSETS






CURRENT ASSETS:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
11,874


$
8,059

Investments


9,603



10,393

Accounts receivable, net


12,015



16,223

Accounts receivable - related parties


828



853

Inventory


3,974



4,782

Prepaid corporate taxes


32



62

Prepaid expenses


617



953

Deposits


1,910



1,717

Total current assets


40,853



43,042










Property and equipment, net


1,715



1,521










OTHER ASSETS:








Intangible assets - customer lists, net


2,943



3,114

Other assets


23



23

Right of use asset - office leases


1,061



1,336

Total other assets


4,027



4,473

Total assets

$
46,595


$
49,036











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:








Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$
3,875


$
4,745

Accrued payroll and related


1,211



2,568

Unearned revenue


854



1,116

Rewards program liability


3,350



875

Sales tax payable


227



344

Current portion of contingent earn-out liabilities


224



224

Current portion of installment payment liabilities


398



786

Current portion of lease liability


519



528

Total current liabilities


10,658



11,186










LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:








Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities


763



763

Long-term installment payment liabilities


339



639

Long-term lease liability


550



798

Total long-term liabilities


1,652



2,200

Total liabilities


12,310



13,386










Commitments and contingencies

















STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY:








Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively










Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,589,086 and 18,539,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


2



2

Additional paid-in capital


38,433



38,263

Accumulated deficit


(4,118
)


(2,602
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(32
)


(13
)

Total stockholders’ equity


34,285



35,650

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
46,595


$
49,036





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS






THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023





(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







For the Three Months Ended




June 30,







For the Six Months Ended




June 30,








2024







2023







2024







2023











(Restated)










(Restated)



SALES
























Sales

$
16,693


$
17,285


$
35,474


$
33,256

Sales – related parties







130



46



130

Total sales


16,693



17,415



35,520



33,386


















COST OF SALES:
















Cost of sales


11,226



12,067



24,405



22,629

Cost of sales - related parties







100



35



100

Total cost of sales


11,226



12,167



24,440



22,729


















GROSS PROFIT


5,467



5,248



11,080



10,657


















OPERATING EXPENSES:
















General and administrative expenses


6,575



6,245



12,857



12,236

Total operating expenses


6,575



6,245



12,857



12,236


















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS


(1,108
)


(997
)


(1,777
)


(1,579
)


















OTHER INCOME:
















Other income


1



17



16



17

Interest income


82



146



175



284

Realized gain on investments


3



9



73



21

Total other income


86



172



264



322


















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES


(1,022
)


(825
)


(1,513
)


(1,257
)


















Provision for income taxes


3



99



3



151


















NET LOSS

$
(1,025
)

$
(924
)

$
(1,516
)

$
(1,408
)


















NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
















Basic

$
(0.06
)

$
(0.05
)

$
(0.08
)

$
(0.08
)

Diluted

$
(0.06
)

$
(0.05
)

$
(0.08
)

$
(0.08
)


















WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
















Basic


18,589,086



18,532,342



18,581,957



18,504,761

Diluted


18,589,086



18,532,342



18,581,957



18,504,761





