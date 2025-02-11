Stran & Company Reports Q1 and Q2 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

Stran & Company reports increased revenues and strategic acquisitions, despite ongoing net losses. Strong cash position highlighted.

Quiver AI Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. has announced a business update and financial results for the first and second quarters of 2024, highlighting a 17.9% increase in revenue to approximately $18.8 million for Q1 compared to the same period in 2023, and a 6.4% increase for the first six months of 2024 to about $35.5 million. The company has successfully completed the restatement of its 2022 and 2023 financial statements, allowing it to focus on growth strategies, including recent acquisitions that enhance its technology and services. Despite a net loss of approximately $1.0 million for Q2 2024, Stran maintains a strong cash position of around $21.5 million as of June 30, 2024, and is optimistic about future growth and market expansion as it prepares to engage with shareholders further in 2025.

Potential Positives

Stran achieved a 17.9% increase in revenue, reaching approximately $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023, highlighting strong business growth.

The company's acquisition of strategic assets from Gander Group and T R Miller is expected to enhance its technology and service offerings, supporting long-term growth.

Stran maintained a strong cash position of approximately $21.5 million in cash, equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2024, providing financial stability for future investments and growth initiatives.

Despite challenges, the company demonstrated resilience by securing and expanding contracts with leading brands, showcasing its capability to meet diverse customer needs.

Potential Negatives

Net losses for both the first and second quarters of 2024 indicate ongoing financial struggles, with the company reporting a net loss of approximately $0.5 million and $1.0 million, respectively, for these periods.

Despite a revenue increase in the first quarter, the company experienced a decline in sales by 4.1% in the second quarter compared to the same period in the previous year, raising concerns about growth sustainability.

The company's gross profit margin decreased in both the first and six months of 2024, suggesting challenges in controlling cost of sales despite revenue growth, which could impact long-term profitability.

FAQ

What are Stran's recent revenue growth figures?

Stran reported a 17.9% revenue increase for Q1 2024 and a 6.4% increase for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

What factors contributed to Stran's revenue increase?

The revenue increase was primarily driven by higher spending from existing clients and new customers, along with recent acquisitions.

How has Stran's gross profit margin changed?

Stran's gross profit margin decreased to 29.8% in Q1 2024 but improved to 32.8% in Q2 2024 due to better purchasing from suppliers.

What is Stran's current cash position?

As of June 30, 2024, Stran maintained a strong cash position with approximately $21.5 million in cash, equivalents, and investments.

When will Stran hold its next shareholder conference call?

Stran is expected to host a detailed conference call following the filing of its third quarter 2024 financial results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SWAG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $SWAG stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Stran & Company, Inc.



("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.





Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, commented, “With the restatement of our 2023 and 2022 financial statements completed, we were able to focus our attention and successfully finalize our 2024 first and second quarter filings. We experienced a 17.9% increase in revenue to approximately $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 and a 6.4% increase in revenue to approximately $35.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023, demonstrating our continued ability to execute on our growth strategy in 2024. Additionally, we maintained a strong cash position, with approximately $21.5 million in cash, equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2024.”





“We believe our strong results reflect our continued market penetration, securing and expanding contracts with leading brands that showcase our ability to meet the diverse needs of our customers. To further strengthen our position, we acquired strategic assets from Gander Group, enhancing our technology, product offerings, and services while supporting our long-term growth strategy. Our focus remains on accelerating growth, expanding our customer base, and strengthening our market position. We are confident in our ability to execute our strategy, and sustain long-term growth, positioning us for continued success in the years ahead.”





“Stran is poised for an exciting 2025 as we continue our growth trajectory and seek market expansion. We expect to host a detailed conference call with shareholders following the filing of Stran’s third quarter 2024 financial results.”







Financial Results









First Quarter 2024 Results







Sales increased 17.9% to approximately $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from approximately $16.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher spending from existing clients as well as business from new customers. Additionally, the Company benefited from the acquisition of the assets of T R Miller Co., Inc. (“T R Miller”) in June 2023.





Gross profit increased 3.8% to approximately $5.6 million, or 29.8% of sales, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from approximately $5.4 million, or 33.9% of sales, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to an increase in sales, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales. The decrease in gross profit margin to 29.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 33.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in product costs from vendors.





Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was approximately $0.5 million, compared to approximately $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. These results were primarily due to the increase in sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from the acquisition of the assets of T R Miller to approximately $2.0 million from $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and the increase of approximately $1.2 million from recurring organic sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. These factors were offset by an increase in operating expenses and an increase in cost of sales.







Second Quarter 2024 Results







Sales decreased 4.1% to approximately $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $17.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower spending from new and existing clients, partially offset from the acquisition of the assets of T R Miller in June 2023.





Gross profit increased 4.2% to approximately $5.5 million, or 32.8% of sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $5.2 million, or 30.1% of sales, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to a decrease in cost of sales of approximately $0.9 million, which was offset by a decrease in sales of approximately $0.7 million. The increase in gross profit margin to 32.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 30.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to improvements in purchasing from suppliers.





Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $1.0 million, compared to approximately $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This change was primarily due to the increase in operating expenses, partially offset by the increase in gross profit.







Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Results







Sales increased 6.4% to approximately $35.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $33.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher spending from existing clients as well as business from new customers.





Our gross profit increased 4.0% to approximately $11.1 million, or 31.2% of sales, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from approximately $10.7 million, or 31.9% of sales, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to an increase in sales of approximately $2.1 million, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales of approximately $1.7 million in aggregate. The decrease in gross profit margin to 31.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 31.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in product costs from vendors during the three months ended March 31, 2024, partially offset by improvements in purchasing from vendors in the three months ended June 30, 2024.





Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was approximately $1.5 million, compared to approximately $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This change was primarily due to an increase in costs of sales and general and administrative expenses, partially offset by an increase in sales.







About Stran







For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at:



www.stran.com



.







Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.









Contacts:









Investor Relations Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: (212) 671-1021







SWAG@crescendo-ir.com









Press Contact:







Howie Turkenkopf







press@stran.com































BALANCE SHEETS











(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

































March 31,









2024

























December 31,









2023





















ASSETS



































CURRENT ASSETS:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





9,486













$





8,059













Investments













10,710

















10,393













Accounts receivable, net













14,209

















16,223













Accounts receivable - related parties













878

















853













Inventory













4,231

















4,782













Prepaid corporate taxes













—

















62













Prepaid expenses













948

















953













Deposits













1,578

















1,717













Total current assets













42,040

















43,042





















































Property and equipment, net













1,664

















1,521





















































OTHER ASSETS:









































Intangible assets - customer lists, net













3,029

















3,114













Other assets













23

















23













Right of use asset - office leases













1,192

















1,336













Total other assets













4,244

















4,473













Total assets









$





47,948













$





49,036























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY











































CURRENT LIABILITIES:









































Accounts payable and accrued expenses









$





3,347













$





4,745













Accrued payroll and related













1,710

















2,568













Unearned revenue













592

















1,116













Rewards program liability













2,850

















875













Sales tax payable













595

















344













Current portion of contingent earn-out liabilities













224

















224













Current portion of installment payment liabilities













781

















786













Current portion of lease liability













540

















528













Total current liabilities













10,639

















11,186





















































LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:









































Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities













763

















763













Long-term installment payment liabilities













639

















639













Long-term lease liability













661

















798













Total long-term liabilities













2,063

















2,200













Total liabilities













12,702

















13,386





















































Commitments and contingencies

















































































STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY:









































Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,589,086 and 18,539,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













2

















2













Additional paid-in capital













38,413

















38,263













Accumulated deficit













(3,089





)













(2,602





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(80





)













(13





)









Total stockholders’ equity













35,246

















35,650













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





47,948













$





49,036





































STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023











(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

































2024

























2023













































(Restated)



















SALES













































Sales









$





18,781













$





15,971













Sales – related parties













46

















—













Total sales













18,827

















15,971





















































COST OF SALES:









































Cost of sales













13,178

















10,562













Cost of sales - related parties













35

















—













Total cost of sales













13,213

















10,562





















































GROSS PROFIT













5,614

















5,409





















































OPERATING EXPENSES:









































General and administrative expenses













6,279

















5,991













Total operating expenses













6,279

















5,991





















































LOSS FROM OPERATIONS













(665





)













(582





)

















































OTHER INCOME:









































Other income













15

















—













Interest income













93

















138













Realized gain on investments













70

















12













Total other income













178

















150





















































LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES













(487





)













(432





)

















































Provision for income taxes













—

















52





















































NET LOSS









$





(487





)









$





(484





)

















































NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE









































Basic









$





(0.03





)









$





(0.03





)









Diluted









$





(0.03





)









$





(0.03





)

















































WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING









































Basic













18,574,748

















18,477,419













Diluted













18,574,748

















18,477,419





































BALANCE SHEETS











(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

































June 30,









2024

























December 31,









2023





















ASSETS



































CURRENT ASSETS:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





11,874













$





8,059













Investments













9,603

















10,393













Accounts receivable, net













12,015

















16,223













Accounts receivable - related parties













828

















853













Inventory













3,974

















4,782













Prepaid corporate taxes













32

















62













Prepaid expenses













617

















953













Deposits













1,910

















1,717













Total current assets













40,853

















43,042





















































Property and equipment, net













1,715

















1,521





















































OTHER ASSETS:









































Intangible assets - customer lists, net













2,943

















3,114













Other assets













23

















23













Right of use asset - office leases













1,061

















1,336













Total other assets













4,027

















4,473













Total assets









$





46,595













$





49,036























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY











































CURRENT LIABILITIES:









































Accounts payable and accrued expenses









$





3,875













$





4,745













Accrued payroll and related













1,211

















2,568













Unearned revenue













854

















1,116













Rewards program liability













3,350

















875













Sales tax payable













227

















344













Current portion of contingent earn-out liabilities













224

















224













Current portion of installment payment liabilities













398

















786













Current portion of lease liability













519

















528













Total current liabilities













10,658

















11,186





















































LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:









































Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities













763

















763













Long-term installment payment liabilities













339

















639













Long-term lease liability













550

















798













Total long-term liabilities













1,652

















2,200













Total liabilities













12,310

















13,386





















































Commitments and contingencies

















































































STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY:









































Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,589,086 and 18,539,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













2

















2













Additional paid-in capital













38,433

















38,263













Accumulated deficit













(4,118





)













(2,602





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(32





)













(13





)









Total stockholders’ equity













34,285

















35,650













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





46,595













$





49,036





































STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023











(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

































For the Three Months Ended









June 30,

























For the Six Months Ended









June 30,

































2024

























2023

























2024

























2023













































(Restated)





































(Restated)



















SALES

















































































Sales









$





16,693













$





17,285













$





35,474













$





33,256













Sales – related parties













—

















130

















46

















130













Total sales













16,693

















17,415

















35,520

















33,386





















































































COST OF SALES:









































































Cost of sales













11,226

















12,067

















24,405

















22,629













Cost of sales - related parties













—

















100

















35

















100













Total cost of sales













11,226

















12,167

















24,440

















22,729





















































































GROSS PROFIT













5,467

















5,248

















11,080

















10,657





















































































OPERATING EXPENSES:









































































General and administrative expenses













6,575

















6,245

















12,857

















12,236













Total operating expenses













6,575

















6,245

















12,857

















12,236





















































































LOSS FROM OPERATIONS













(1,108





)













(997





)













(1,777





)













(1,579





)

















































































OTHER INCOME:









































































Other income













1

















17

















16

















17













Interest income













82

















146

















175

















284













Realized gain on investments













3

















9

















73

















21













Total other income













86

















172

















264

















322





















































































LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES













(1,022





)













(825





)













(1,513





)













(1,257





)

















































































Provision for income taxes













3

















99

















3

















151





















































































NET LOSS









$





(1,025





)









$





(924





)









$





(1,516





)









$





(1,408





)

















































































NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE









































































Basic









$





(0.06





)









$





(0.05





)









$





(0.08





)









$





(0.08





)









Diluted









$





(0.06





)









$





(0.05





)









$





(0.08





)









$





(0.08





)

















































































WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING









































































Basic













18,589,086

















18,532,342

















18,581,957

















18,504,761













Diluted













18,589,086

















18,532,342

















18,581,957

















18,504,761











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.