Stran & Company receives noncompliance notification from Nasdaq

Stran & Company announced that it has received a written notification from Nasdaq as a result of its failure to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30 in a timely fashion. The notification letter advised the company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

