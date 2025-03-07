Stran & Company, Inc. Receives Nasdaq Listing Extension Following Successful Compliance Efforts and Financial Update

Stran & Company has received a Nasdaq listing extension, meeting financial filing requirements and reporting third-quarter sales growth.

Stran & Company, Inc. has received a listing extension from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, allowing the company to maintain its Nasdaq listing under specific conditions, which it has largely met, including the timely filing of its financial reports. For the third quarter of 2024, Stran reported a 2.4% increase in sales to $20.1 million, driven by the acquisition of Gander Group assets despite a decline in customer spending. The company posted a net loss of approximately $2 million for the quarter, attributed to increased operating expenses. Stran's financial health remains strong with $17 million in cash and investments as of September, and it anticipates that the Gander Group acquisition will drive growth in 2025. Looking ahead, Stran is optimistic about its strategic prospects and is focused on enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Stran received a listing extension from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, allowing the company to continue trading on the Nasdaq exchange, indicating stability and ongoing business operations.

The company has successfully met the conditions set by Nasdaq, including becoming current on its financial filings, regaining compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement, and planning to hold its annual shareholder meeting, which bodes well for shareholder confidence and governance.

Stran reported a sales increase of 2.4% to approximately $20.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, reflecting growth despite challenges in customer spending.

The acquisition of Gander Group assets is expected to create cross-selling opportunities and enhance operational efficiencies, indicating a strategic move towards future growth and market expansion.

Potential Negatives

The company reported a net loss of approximately $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a significant decline from a net profit of approximately $1.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Despite an increase in sales, gross profit decreased by 7.0% to approximately $6.0 million, indicating challenges with maintaining profitability amid rising product costs.

The company experienced reduced customer spending in the second half of 2024, which raises concerns about future revenue stability and demand for their services.

FAQ

What recent decision did the Nasdaq Hearing Panel make for Stran?

The Nasdaq Hearing Panel granted Stran’s request to continue its listing, subject to three conditions.

What financial results did Stran report for Q3 2024?

Stran reported sales of $20.1 million for Q3 2024, reflecting a 2.4% increase compared to Q3 2023.

How is Stran addressing its recent net loss?

Stran is focused on driving growth and expanding their market presence following their recent acquisition of Gander Group.

What strategic steps is Stran taking for future growth?

Stran aims to leverage its acquisition of Gander Group and continue improving client promotional solutions.

When does Stran plan to hold its annual shareholder meeting?

Stran intends to hold its annual shareholder meeting in a timely manner after filing its Form 10-K for 2024.

- Granted Listing Extension from Nasdaq Hearing Panel -









QUINCY, Mass., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc.



("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.





On March 3, 2025, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel informed the Company that it determined to grant the request of Stran to continue its listing on Nasdaq subject to three conditions. The first was that the Company become current on its financial filings, which the Company has met as of today through the filing of its Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024. The second was that the Company meet the Nasdaq minimum closing bid price requirement. As the Company previously reported, it received written notice on February 20, 2025 of regaining compliance with this requirement. The third was that the Company hold its annual shareholder meeting for 2024, which it intends to do in a timely manner following the filing of its Form 10-K for 2024.





Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran, commented, "We are pleased to report our third-quarter 2024 financial results, marking our return to full compliance with Nasdaq’s periodic financial reporting requirement. With this milestone behind us, only our annual meeting remains in order to regain full Nasdaq compliance. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, sales grew by 2.4% to $20.1 million. Despite some reduced customer spending in the second half of 2024, we are confident that the recent acquisition of Gander Group will be a catalyst for revenue growth in 2025. Additionally, we have maintained a strong financial position, with $17.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of September 30, 2024."





“Importantly, during the quarter we acquired the strategic assets of Gander Group. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to expanding our market presence and delivering greater value to our clients and shareholders. Gander Group’s industry-leading expertise in casino continuity and loyalty programs perfectly complements our promotional solutions, creating powerful cross-selling opportunities and operational efficiencies. Additionally, welcoming Gander Group’s leadership strengthens our capabilities, allowing us to further enhance our offerings and drive long-term growth."





"With our re-audited financials complete and filings up to date, we are fully focused on driving significant growth and expanding our market presence. As we look to 2025, we are optimistic about our trajectory, with strong organic growth opportunities and strategic initiatives positioning us for accelerated expansion. We look forward to capitalizing on these opportunities and reconnecting with our shareholders soon through our quarterly conference calls."







Financial Results









Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Results







Sales increased 2.4% to approximately $20.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from approximately $19.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the Stran segment, the decrease was primarily due to lower spending from new and existing clients. For the Stran Loyalty Solutions, LLC (“SLS”) segment, the increase was due to the acquisition of the Gander Group assets in August 2024.





Gross profit decreased 7.0% to approximately $6.0 million, or 29.5% of sales, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from approximately $6.4 million, or 32.5% of sales, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the Stran segment, the decrease in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to a decrease in sales of approximately $3.0 million, which was partially offset by a decrease in cost of sales of approximately $1.9 million. The decrease in gross profit margin for the Stran segment to 31.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 32.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in product costs from vendors. For the SLS segment, the increase in the dollar amount was due to the acquisition of the Gander Group assets in August 2024.





Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was approximately $2.0 million, compared to net profit of approximately $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This change was primarily due to the increase in operating expenses along with the decrease in gross profit.







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Results







Sales increased 4.9% to approximately $55.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from approximately $53.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the Stran segment, the decrease was primarily due to lower spending from new and existing clients. For the SLS segment, the increase was due to the acquisition of the Gander Group assets in August 2024.





Gross profit decreased 0.1% to approximately $17.0 million, or 30.6% of sales, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from approximately $17.1 million, or 32.1% of sales, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the Stran segment, the decrease in the dollar amount of gross profit was due to a decrease in sales of approximately $0.9 million, which was partially offset by a decrease in cost of sales of approximately $0.2 million. The decrease in gross profit margin for the Stran segment to 31.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 32.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in product costs from vendors. For the SLS segment, the increase in the dollar amount was due to the acquisition of the Gander Group assets in August 2024.





Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was approximately $3.6 million, compared to net loss of approximately $0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This change was primarily due to an increase in operating expenses.







About Stran







For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at:



www.stran.com



.







Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding synergies from its acquired businesses, its financial position and operating performance, its expectations regarding its business initiatives, the Company’s expectations about its operating performance, trends in its business, the effectiveness of its growth strategies, its market opportunity, and demand for its products and services in general. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.









Contacts:









Investor Relations Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: (212) 671-1021







SWAG@crescendo-ir.com









Press Contact:







Howie Turkenkopf







press@stran.com





















BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

































September 30,









2024

























December 31,









2023





















ASSETS













(unaudited)



























CURRENT ASSETS:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





10,036













$





8,059













Investments













6,934

















10,393













Accounts receivable, net













13,748

















16,223













Accounts receivable - related parties













1,092

















853













Inventory













4,768

















4,782













Prepaid corporate taxes













34

















62













Prepaid expenses













1,310

















953













Deposits













650

















1,717













Other current assets













63

















—













Total current assets













38,635

















43,042





















































Property and equipment, net













1,727

















1,521





















































OTHER ASSETS:









































Intangible assets - customer lists, net













4,301

















3,114













Intangible assets - trade name













654

















—













Goodwill













2,542

















—













Other assets













23

















23













Right of use asset - office leases













930

















1,336













Total other assets













8,450

















4,473













Total assets









$





48,812













$





49,036























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY











































CURRENT LIABILITIES:









































Accounts payable and accrued expenses









$





6,194













$





4,745













Accrued payroll and related













1,537

















2,568













Unearned revenue













3,002

















1,116













Rewards program liability













3,000

















875













Sales tax payable













212

















344













Current portion of contingent earn-out liabilities













156

















224













Current portion of installment payment liabilities













372

















786













Current portion of lease liability













443

















528













Total current liabilities













14,916

















11,186





















































LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:









































Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities













763

















763













Long-term installment payment liabilities













339

















639













Long-term lease liability













491

















798













Total long-term liabilities













1,593

















2,200













Total liabilities













16,509

















13,386





















































Commitments and contingencies

















































































STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY:









































Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,589,086 and 18,539,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













2

















2













Additional paid-in capital













38,436

















38,263













Accumulated deficit













(6,156





)













(2,602





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













21

















(13





)









Total stockholders’ equity













32,303

















35,650













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





48,812













$





49,036











































STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

































For the Three Months Ended









September 30,

























For the Nine Months Ended









September 30,

































2024

























2023

























2024

























2023













































(Restated)





































(Restated)



















SALES

























































Sales









$





19,730













$





18,951













$





55,204













$





52,207













Sales – related parties













414

















723

















460

















853













Total sales













20,144

















19,674

















55,664

















53,060





















































































COST OF SALES:









































































Cost of sales













13,873

















12,719

















38,278

















35,348













Cost of sales - related parties













319

















556

















354

















656













Total cost of sales













14,192

















13,275

















38,632

















36,004





















































































GROSS PROFIT













5,952

















6,399

















17,032

















17,056





















































































OPERATING EXPENSES:









































































General and administrative expenses













8,136

















5,732

















20,993

















17,968













Total operating expenses













8,136

















5,732

















20,993

















17,968





















































































(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS













(2,184





)













667

















(3,961





)













(912





)

















































































OTHER INCOME:









































































Other (expense) income













(22





)













202

















(6





)













219













Interest income













64

















183

















239

















467













Realized gain on investments













103

















77

















176

















98













Total other income













145

















462

















409

















784





















































































(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES













(2,039





)













1,129

















(3,552





)













(128





)

















































































Provision (benefit) for income taxes













(1





)













(136





)













2

















15





















































































NET (LOSS) INCOME









$





(2,038





)









$





1,265













$





(3,554





)









$





(143





)

















































































NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE









































































Basic









$





(0.11





)









$





0.07













$





(0.19





)









$





(0.01





)









Diluted









$





(0.11





)









$





0.04













$





(0.19





)









$





(0.01





)

















































































WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING









































































Basic













18,589,086

















18,534,772

















18,584,359

















18,514,875













Diluted













18,589,086

















29,239,195

















18,584,359

















18,514,875











