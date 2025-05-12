Stran & Company, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2025 Financial Results

Stran & Company to host conference call on May 16, 2025, discussing Q1 financial results and corporate developments.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAG), an outsourced marketing solutions provider, announced it will hold a conference call on May 16, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, along with corporate progress and developments. Interested participants can join by phone or via a webcast, with replays of the call available after the event. For over three decades, Stran has specialized in promotional products and loyalty incentive programs, managing promotional campaigns for Fortune 500 companies to enhance brand loyalty. The company aims to build long-term client relationships by connecting with customers and employees. The press release also includes caution regarding forward-looking statements related to the company's future performance and market expectations.

Stran & Company is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results and corporate progress, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company emphasizes its role as a leading provider in the promotional products industry, showcasing its expertise to attract attention from potential clients and partners.

Stran’s long-standing relationship with many Fortune 500 companies highlights its credibility and effectiveness in executing promotional marketing strategies.

The press release emphasizes the company's reliance on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain and could indicate potential volatility in its financial performance.

The announcement of the upcoming conference call may imply that the company is expecting to disclose not-so-encouraging financial results, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Stran's next conference call take place?

Stran's next conference call is scheduled for May 16, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

How can I listen to the Stran conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by phone or through a webcast available on the Company's Investors section of its website.

What will be discussed during the conference call?

The call will cover Stran's financial results for Q1 2025 and other corporate developments.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 30, 2025, via telephone and until May 16, 2026, via webcast.

Where can I find more information about Stran?

Additional information about Stran is available on their website at www.stran.com.

$SWAG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $SWAG stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Quincy, MA, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Stran & Company, Inc.



("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced it will host a conference call at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, May 16, 2025, to discuss the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2025 ended March 31, 2025, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.





The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-545-0320 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0002 for international callers and using entry code: 770173. A webcast of the call may be accessed at



https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2855/52480



or on the company’s Investors section of the website:



ir.stran.com/news-events/ir-calendar



.





A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (



ir.stran.com/news-events/ir-calendar



) through May 16, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through May 30, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 52480.







About Stran







For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at:



www.stran.com



.







Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding synergies from its acquired businesses, its financial position and operating performance, its expectations regarding its business initiatives, the Company’s expectations about its operating performance, trends in its business, the effectiveness of its growth strategies, its market opportunity, and demand for its products and services in general. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.









Contacts:









Investor Relations Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: (212) 671-1021







SWAG@crescendo-ir.com













Press Contact:







Howie Turkenkopf







press@stran.com









