Straker Translations Reports Steep Losses Amid Revenue Decline

Straker Translations Ltd. (AU:STG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Straker Translations Ltd. reported a significant increase in net loss, rising 476% to NZ$5.328 million for the six months ending September 2024, despite efforts to improve gross margin. The decline in revenue and increased impairment losses, along with unrealized foreign exchange adjustments, contributed to the financial downturn. The company announced no dividend for the period, with tangible assets per share slightly increasing to NZ$0.18.

For further insights into AU:STG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.