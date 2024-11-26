News & Insights

Straker Translations Reports Steep Losses Amid Revenue Decline

November 26, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Straker Translations Ltd. (AU:STG) has released an update.

Straker Translations Ltd. reported a significant increase in net loss, rising 476% to NZ$5.328 million for the six months ending September 2024, despite efforts to improve gross margin. The decline in revenue and increased impairment losses, along with unrealized foreign exchange adjustments, contributed to the financial downturn. The company announced no dividend for the period, with tangible assets per share slightly increasing to NZ$0.18.

