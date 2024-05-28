News & Insights

Straker Translations: Pioneering AI Language Tech

May 28, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Straker Translations Ltd. (AU:STG) has released an update.

Straker Translations Ltd., a pioneer in AI language technology, is strategically positioned to become a dominant force in the evolving language industry. With its unique technology and global service reach, the company offers an AI-enhanced human-in-the-loop platform scalable to market demands.

