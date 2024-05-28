Straker Ltd. Reports Record FY24 Financials

Straker Translations Ltd. (AU:STG) has released an update.

Straker Ltd. has reported a strong financial performance for FY24 with a record profitability, a 63.8% Gross Margin, and a Free Cash Flow of $2.3m, marking the company’s third consecutive year of positive EBITDA growth. The company, having rebranded to focus on broader technology markets, is investing in AI innovation, as seen with their new ‘AI Cloud’ suite and ‘AI Verify’ product, expecting these to drive future SaaS revenue growth. Despite challenging market conditions, Straker’s balance sheet remains robust with no debt and solid cash reserves, partly due to a strategic share buyback.

