Straits Trading Co. Ltd. Concludes 136th AGM

May 29, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Straits Trading Co. Ltd. (SG:S20) has released an update.

Straits Trading Co. Ltd. successfully held its 136th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, where the company’s Secretary welcomed shareholders and introduced the board and management team. The meeting, presided over by Chairman Ms Chew Gek Khim, confirmed that all resolutions would be voted on by poll, with Reliance 3P Advisory and Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services overseeing the process.

