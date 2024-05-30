News & Insights

Straits Trading Bolsters Board with New Director

May 30, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

Straits Trading Co. Ltd. (SG:S20) has released an update.

Straits Trading Co. Ltd. has announced the appointment of Ms Lin Diaan Yi as an Independent and Non-Executive Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee effective from 30 May 2024. The company’s Board and Remuneration Committee have been reconstituted following this new appointment, with detailed particulars announced separately under the SGX-ST Listing Manual Rule 704(7).

