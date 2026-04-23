Straight Path Wealth Management Adds 53K Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Key Points

The firm added 53,257 shares during the first quarter.

The position represents 7.1% of 13F assets.

Post-trade, the stake totals 488,899 shares valued at $26.4 million

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Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holding in Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP), according to an April 22, 2026, SEC filing.

Added 53,257 shares with an estimated transaction value

Quarter-end position value rose by $2.8 million, reflecting both share increase and price movement

Updated position represents 7.1 of 13F assetsn

Post-trade, stake totals 488,899 shares valued at $26.4 million

What else to know

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: DFAC: $70.7 million (18.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: TSLA: $44.0 million (11.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DFIC: $37.1 million (9.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: DFGP: $26.4 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: MTUM: $18.2 million (4.9% of AUM)



ETF overview

Metric Value Dividend Yield 3.3% Price (as of market close April 22) $54.57 1-Year Total Return 6.4%

ETF snapshot

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF offers investors access to a globally diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, managed with a systematic approach to credit and duration. The fund seeks enhanced risk-adjusted returns while maintaining broad exposure across sectors and geographies.

Investment strategy seeks to provide broad exposure to global investment-grade and select lower-rated fixed income securities, aiming for total return through diversified bond holdings.

Portfolio comprises U.S. and international debt instruments, including government, corporate, and securitized bonds, with allocations across various credit qualities.

What this transaction means for investors

Straight Path Wealth Management nudged up its holding in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter. Already a major holding, it represented 7.1% of the firm’s reported $374.4 million in AUM as of March 31. The ETF is the fourth-largest among 129 holdings.

This bond ETF provides global fixed-income exposure with a systematic approach to credit and duration across diverse bond markets. It invests most of its funds in investment-grade bonds. The ETF had three-quarters of its assets invested in bonds rated A or higher by the rating agencies, as of Feb. 28. Hence, it takes a conservative approach to credit.

In terms of bond maturity, the largest portion of its portfolio matures in seven to 10 years, and nearly 70% comes due in five to 15 years. The longer the maturity, the greater the interest rate risk. That means, should interest rates increase, the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s portfolio would go down more than a portfolio largely consisting of short-term bonds.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.