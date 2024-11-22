News & Insights

Stocks

Straco Corporation’s Mixed Q3 Performance Amid Currency Woes

November 22, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Straco Corporation Limited (SG:S85) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Straco Corporation Limited reported a decline in revenue and profit for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, with a notable impact from the weakening Renminbi. Despite the challenges faced by its aquariums in China, the company saw positive performance from its Cable Car operation in Xian and the Singapore Flyer, driven by an increase in international visitors. The group’s overall financial performance reflects cautious optimism for the tourism sector’s recovery.

For further insights into SG:S85 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.