Straco Corporation’s Mixed Q3 Performance Amid Currency Woes

Straco Corporation Limited reported a decline in revenue and profit for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, with a notable impact from the weakening Renminbi. Despite the challenges faced by its aquariums in China, the company saw positive performance from its Cable Car operation in Xian and the Singapore Flyer, driven by an increase in international visitors. The group’s overall financial performance reflects cautious optimism for the tourism sector’s recovery.

