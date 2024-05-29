Straco Corporation Reports Strong Q1 Growth

Straco Corporation Limited (SG:S85) has released an update.

Straco Corporation Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the first quarter of 2024, with a significant increase in revenue by 38.2% and profit after tax by 237.7% compared to the same period last year. The Singapore Flyer and China attractions have contributed to higher visitor numbers and revenue, even as the company navigates a moderate recovery pace in China due to ongoing economic challenges. The company’s strong financial position is underscored by a net cash holding of $169.78 million and a 90% increase in net operating cash inflow.

For further insights into SG:S85 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.