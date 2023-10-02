News & Insights

Strabag to issue new shares to reduce sanctioned Russian businessman's stake

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

October 02, 2023 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Strabag STRV.VI will issue around 15.6 million new shares in order to reduce a stake controlled by the sanctioned Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, the Austrian construction group said on Monday.

According to Strabag, 87.6% of the shareholders, including core ones such as the Haselsteiner family, UNIQA UNIQ.VI and Raiffeisen, have voted for the share-based capital increase due in March 2024. This corresponds to 60.9% of the share capital

As a result, this will increase the company's share capital by 15.2% and reduce Deripaska's stake held via his holding company Rasperia Trading Limited to below 25%.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Miranda Murray)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com;))

Tags

