Strabag to issue new shares to reduce sanctioned Russian businessman's stake

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Strabag STRV.VI will issue around 15.6 million new shares in order to reduce a stake controlled by the sanctioned Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, the Austrian construction group said on Monday.

According to Strabag, 87.6% of the shareholders, including core ones such as the Haselsteiner family, UNIQA UNIQ.VI and Raiffeisen, have voted for the share-based capital increase due in March 2024. This corresponds to 60.9% of the share capital

As a result, this will increase the company's share capital by 15.2% and reduce Deripaska's stake held via his holding company Rasperia Trading Limited to below 25%.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Miranda Murray)

