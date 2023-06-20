News & Insights

Strabag to become more profitable by 2030, expand foothold -CEO

June 20, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich for Reuters ->

VIENNA, June 20 (Reuters) - Klemens Haselsteiner, the new CEO of Strabag STRV.VI wants to make the Austrian construction group more profitable by 2030 and ensure it gains a foothold in new markets such as Britain and Canada, he told Reuters in an interview published on Tuesday.

"I am a friend of setting ambitious targets at the risk that you may not achieve them," he said, adding that he wants the company to aim to raise its EBIT margin to 6.0% by 2030 from roughly 4.0% now.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

