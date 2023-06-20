Strabag to become more profitable by 2030, expand foothold -CEO

VIENNA, June 20 (Reuters) - Klemens Haselsteiner, the new CEO of Strabag STRV.VI wants to make the Austrian construction group more profitable by 2030 and ensure it gains a foothold in new markets such as Britain and Canada, he told Reuters in an interview published on Tuesday.

"I am a friend of setting ambitious targets at the risk that you may not achieve them," he said, adding that he wants the company to aim to raise its EBIT margin to 6.0% by 2030 from roughly 4.0% now.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.