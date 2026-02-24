Strabag SE (XTRA:XD4) Price Target Increased by 27.16% to 114.70

The average one-year price target for Strabag SE (XTRA:XD4) has been revised to 114,70 € / share. This is an increase of 27.16% from the prior estimate of 90,20 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 109,99 € to a high of 121,80 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.07% from the latest reported closing price of 93,20 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strabag SE. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XD4 is 0.16%, an increase of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.79% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 34.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XD4 by 18.93% over the last quarter.

JHID - John Hancock International High Dividend ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.