Strabag reduces Deripaska's stake

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Austrian construction company Strabag STRV.VI said on Tuesday it was implementing capital measures to reduce the stake of MKAO "Rasperia Trading Limited", a company controlled by sanctioned Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska.

The ordinary non-cash capital increase is due to be registered on March 21 and further details will be announced immediately afterwards, the company said.

Strabag plans to reduce the stake of Russia-based Rasperia Trading Limited to about 24.1% with the aim of diminishing exposure to Russia.

In January, Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) RBIV.VI announced a deal to take a nearly 28% stake in Strabag via a deal with Deripaska, was "on track", with closing expected early this year.

The Austrian group is one of the Western companies that have sold their Russian assets since Moscow invaded Ukraine two years ago.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov; Editing by Madeline Chambers )

