Strabag acquires German Adomus Facility Management

December 15, 2022 — 02:49 am EST

Written by Tristan Chabba for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Strabag PFS, a subsidiary of Strabag SE STRV.VI has acquired 100% of German company ADOMUS Facility-Management, it said on Thursday.

Frankfurt-based Adomus' customers are primarily institutional investors and property owners, and in 2021 it achieved revenue in the double-digit millions range, Strabag added. The purchase price was not disclosed.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

