STR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sitio Royalties Corp (Symbol: STR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.88, changing hands as high as $23.69 per share. Sitio Royalties Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.88 per share, with $25.949 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.61.

