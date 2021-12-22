STPZ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the STPZ ETF (Symbol: STPZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.05, changing hands as high as $55.10 per share. STPZ shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STPZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STPZ's low point in its 52 week range is $54.072 per share, with $55.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.06.

