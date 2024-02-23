News & Insights

STOXX 600 inches up as BASF, StanChart shine; ECB comments due

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

February 23, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - European shares inched up on Friday, led by gains in Standard Chartered and BASF after their results, while investors exercised caution ahead of remarks from European Central Bank policymakers.

BASF BASFn.DE gained 1.5% after the chemicals giant forecast a rebound to core profit in 2024 and said it will slash another 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in annual costs.

The chemicals .SX4P index led sectoral gains with a 0.7% rise.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.2% by 0821 GMT, on track for its fifth straight week of gains.

Among other movers, UK's Standard Chartered STAN.L rose 6.7% as the lender announced a $1 billion share buyback as profit rose, but set out modest growth forecasts on exposure to China.

Keeping a lid on gains, Allianz ALVG.DE fell 2.4% after the German insurer said its real estate portfolio fell by 6.2% in 2023, as it revalued some holdings and sold others.

Meanwhile, data showed the German economy shrank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter.

Investors will parse comments from ECB policymakers including President Christine Lagarde, for clues on interest rate cut trajectory.

