US Markets

Storytel's revenue beats expectations on audiobook demand

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published

Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel on Friday reported second-quarter revenue ahead of analysts' expectations, helped by growth across the Nordics, Europe and the United States.

STOCKHOLM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel STORYb.ST on Friday reported second-quarter revenue ahead of analysts' expectations, helped by growth across the Nordics, Europe and the United States.

Quarterly net sales rose 28% to 781 million Swedish crowns ($77.16 million) from 611 million crowns a year earlier. Analysts had expected 774 million crowns, according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 10.1220 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular