Storytel's revenue beats expectations on audiobook demand

STOCKHOLM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel STORYb.ST on Friday reported second-quarter revenue ahead of analysts' expectations, helped by growth across the Nordics, Europe and the United States.

Quarterly net sales rose 28% to 781 million Swedish crowns ($77.16 million) from 611 million crowns a year earlier. Analysts had expected 774 million crowns, according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 10.1220 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.