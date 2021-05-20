US Markets
Storytel signs audiobooks partnership with Spotify

STOCKHOLM, May 20 (Reuters) - Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel STORYb.ST has partnered with Spotify SPOT.N to allow its subscribers to listen to its library of audiobooks on Spotify from later this year.

Storytel offers listening and reading of more than 500,000 titles across 25 markets and competes with the likes of Amazon's AMZN.O Audible.

"We will also be tapping into the opportunity of reaching new audiences who are on Spotify today, but have not yet experienced the magic of audiobooks," said Jonas Tellander, founder and CEO of Storytel.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

