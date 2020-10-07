Storytel says Q3 streaming sales and subscriber growth ahead of forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel STORYb.ST beat its third-quarter forecast for subscriber growth and streaming revenues, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Storytel, which competes with the likes of Amazon's Audible AMZN.O and is present in around 20 markets, said quarterly streaming revenues rose 23% year-on, year to 490 million crowns ($54.75 million), compared with the group's 483.5 million forecast.

"Storytel saw an increased demand for the service and an influx of customers that exceeded expectations regarding both subscriber and revenue growth for the third quarter," CEO Jonas Tellander said in a statement.

The company said it had an average of 1.36 million paying subscribers in the quarter, corresponding to 34% growth, narrowly ahead of its 1.35 million forecast.

Numbers came in ahead of forecasts both in the Nordics and non-Nordics streaming segments, Storytel said.

Storytel's third-quarter results will be published on Nov. 10.

($1 = 8.9493 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

