US Markets

Storytel revenue misses expectations

November 03, 2022 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by Supantha Mukherjee for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel STORYb.ST on Thursday reported third-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations as phasing out from Russia and third-party distribution issues hit sales volume.

Quarterly net sales rose 18% to 806 million Swedish crowns ($72.46 million) from 681 million crowns a year earlier. Analysts had expected 829 million crowns, according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 11.1237 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter