Storytel revenue misses expectations

STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel STORYb.ST on Thursday reported third-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations as phasing out from Russia and third-party distribution issues hit sales volume.

Quarterly net sales rose 18% to 806 million Swedish crowns ($72.46 million) from 681 million crowns a year earlier. Analysts had expected 829 million crowns, according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 11.1237 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

