US Markets

Storytel revenue beats expectations on audiobook demand

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published

Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel on Friday reported second-quarter revenue ahead of analyst expectations, helped by growth across the Nordics, Europe and the United States, sending its shares up 15%.

By Supantha Mukherjee

STOCKHOLM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel STORYb.ST on Friday reported second-quarter revenue ahead of analyst expectations, helped by growth across the Nordics, Europe and the United States, sending its shares up 15%.

Quarterly net sales rose 28% to 781 million Swedish crowns ($77.16 million) from 611 million crowns a year earlier. Analysts had expected 774 million crowns, Refinitiv data shows.

Storytel performed a restructuring in the first half of the year, with a management overhaul, a sharper focus on costs and 100 job cuts.

"We have continued to prune the organisation," interim CEO Ingrid Bojner, told Reuters.

"The type of environment we are in, it will always be important to keep a hard look at our cost base but I see the positive effects of the growth in our priority markets."

Bojner took the helm after Jonas Tellander stepped down in February.

The company, which has 2.05 million paying subscribers, entered the United States through its acquisition of Audiobooks.com in November and currently operates in 25 markets with a slate of 700,000 titles.

Storytel also reiterated its forecast for full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to come in between breakeven and a loss of 3%.

Its second-quarter EBITDA loss narrowed to 6 million crowns from 59 million crowns in the same period last year.

($1 = 10.1220 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm Editing by Terje Solsvik and David Goodman)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular