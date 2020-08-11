Storytel expects 21% growth in Q3 streaming revenue

STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel STORYb.ST on Tuesday said it expected streaming revenue to grow 21% year on year in the current quarter as it reported narrowing losses for the April-June quarter.

The company said it expected streaming revenue for 2020 to grow by around 32% to 1.9 billion Swedish crowns ($217 million), versus its earlier forecast of 1.9-2.0 billion.

Storytel, which competes with the likes of Amazon's Audible AMZN.O and is present in some 20 markets, stood by its forecast to reach 1.5 million paying subscribers on average by the end of the year.

The company, which is currently loss-making due to spending on international expansion, made a quarterly loss before tax of 73 million crowns versus a loss of 98 million a year earlier.

Its stock has soared nearly 90% this year, although it is down more than 10% from its July peak. Storytel's stock rose nearly 6% on Monday, and is up 16% in August.

($1 = 8.7609 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Jason Neely)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

