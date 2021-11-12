US Markets
Storytel enters the U.S. with acquisition of Audiobooks.com

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel said on Friday it had agreed to buy Audiobooks.com, marking its entry into the U.S. market.

The acquisition will be financed through existing funds and a newly issued 500 million Swedish crown ($57.26 million) loan facility, Storytel said in a statement. It did not disclose the terms of the deal.

($1 = 8.7322 Swedish crowns)

