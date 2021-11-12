Storytel enters the U.S. with acquisition of Audiobooks.com

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Swedish audiobook streaming group Storytel STORYb.ST said on Friday it had agreed to buy Audiobooks.com, marking its entry into the U.S. market.

The acquisition will be financed through existing funds and a newly issued 500 million Swedish crown ($57.26 million) loan facility, Storytel said in a statement. It did not disclose the terms of the deal.

($1 = 8.7322 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.