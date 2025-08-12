Storskogen Q2 Adj. EBITA Declines

(RTTNews) - Storskogen reported second quarter profit of 260 million Swedish kronor compared to a loss of 671 million Swedish kronor, prior year. Profit per share was 0.13 kronor compared to a loss of 0.43 kronor. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.19 kronor compared to 0.16. Adjusted EBITA decreased by 6 percent to 843 million Swedish kronor.

Net sales decreased by 9 percent to 8.45 billion Swedish kronor, affected by divestments of 5 percent.

