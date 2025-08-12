Markets

Storskogen Q2 Adj. EBITA Declines

August 12, 2025 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Storskogen reported second quarter profit of 260 million Swedish kronor compared to a loss of 671 million Swedish kronor, prior year. Profit per share was 0.13 kronor compared to a loss of 0.43 kronor. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.19 kronor compared to 0.16. Adjusted EBITA decreased by 6 percent to 843 million Swedish kronor.

Net sales decreased by 9 percent to 8.45 billion Swedish kronor, affected by divestments of 5 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.