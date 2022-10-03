US Markets

Storm Orlene dumps heavy rains on Mexico's Pacific coast

Kylie Madry Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Orlene dumped heavy rains across Mexico's west-central Pacific coastline on Monday and headed farther inland after it made landfall earlier in the day as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h), is expected to continue rapidly weakening and is forecast to dissipate by Monday evening or early Tuesday, the Miami-based NHC said.

Orlene arrived onshore just north of the border between the states of Sinaloa and Nayarit at around 7:45 a.m. MDT (1345 GMT) and is moving north-northeast, according to the NHC.

The storm is projected to cause torrential rains and flash flooding, along with possible landslides.

The Mexican states of Nayarit and Sinaloa may see three to six inches (7-15 cm) of rain with isolated areasreceiving up to 10 inches, and the southwest of the state of Durango could see one to three inches with local amounts of five inches, the NHC said.

