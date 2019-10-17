Storm leaves thousands without power in Canada's east

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Heavy wind and rain that lashed Canada's eastern region this week has left thousands of houses and businesses without power, utility companies said on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued wind and rainfall warnings on Thursday for much of the provinces of Nova Scotia and Quebec.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," the public body said. "High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

As of Thursday afternoon, upwards of 15,000 people were without power in Nova Scotia, more than 15,000 in New Brunswick and more than 94,000 were powerless in Quebec, according to each province's public utility.

Work was under way to restore power but utilities could not immediately say how long it would take.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny Editing by Alistair Bell)

