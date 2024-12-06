Storm Exploration Raises $502,500 in Private Placement

Storm Exploration (TSE:STRM) has released an update.

Storm Exploration Inc. has successfully completed its non-brokered private placement, raising a total of $502,500. The funds will support the advancement of its gold and base metal properties in northern Ontario and general working capital. The private placement involved issuing units and flow-through units with attached warrants, providing investors with opportunities for future share acquisition.

