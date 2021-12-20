Storebrand in $221 mln deal to buy Norway pensions unit from Danske Bank

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Norway's Storebrand STB.OL has agreed to buy the Norwegian unit of rival pension provider Danica from Danske Bank DANSKE.CO, the companies said on Monday.

Storebrand will pay 2.01 billion Norwegian crowns ($221.4 million) for Danica Pensjonsforsikring AS, the sixth largest provider of so-called defined contribution pensions in Norway with a 5% market share.

($1 = 9.0780 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue)

