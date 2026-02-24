Storebrand ASA (SREDF) Price Target Increased by 38.67% to 18.70

The average one-year price target for Storebrand ASA (OTCPK:SREDF) has been revised to $18.70 / share. This is an increase of 38.67% from the prior estimate of $13.48 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.65 to a high of $21.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.54% from the latest reported closing price of $10.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Storebrand ASA. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SREDF is 0.16%, an increase of 18.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.75% to 35,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 6,262K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,098K shares , representing a decrease of 77.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SREDF by 33.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,997K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,963K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREDF by 9.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,725K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,722K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SREDF by 1.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,763K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREDF by 12.37% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,641K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares , representing an increase of 37.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREDF by 61.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.