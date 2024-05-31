News & Insights

Storebrand ASA Secures Long-Term Headquarters

May 31, 2024 — 02:08 am EDT

Storebrand ASA (GB:0NO0) has released an update.

Storebrand ASA is set to acquire Lysaker Park Eiendom AS, securing its headquarters by purchasing the property it currently leases, with a view to a long-term solution that aligns with shareholder interests. The agreement is subject to due diligence and approval, but is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financials.

