Storebrand ASA Secures Long-Term Headquarters

Storebrand ASA is set to acquire Lysaker Park Eiendom AS, securing its headquarters by purchasing the property it currently leases, with a view to a long-term solution that aligns with shareholder interests. The agreement is subject to due diligence and approval, but is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financials.

