Storebrand ASA Expands Share Buyback Program

Storebrand ASA (GB:0NO0) has released an update.

Storebrand ASA has conducted a series of transactions under its share buyback program, acquiring a total of 9,281,125 shares valued at over 1 billion NOK, which now constitutes 3.01% of its share capital. This move is part of Storebrand’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and reflects its commitment to financial stability and sustainability.

