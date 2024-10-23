Storebrand ASA Achieves Strong Q3 Growth and Stability

Storebrand ASA (GB:0NO0) has released an update.

Storebrand ASA reported a robust Q3 performance with a 41% increase in group results, fueled by strong operating and financial outcomes. The company maintained its position as Norway’s leading private asset manager, with managed assets reaching 1,347 billion kroner. Storebrand’s ongoing focus on profitability-enhancing measures has shown gradual improvements in insurance results, alongside a stable solvency margin of 190%.

