STORE ELECTRONICS (EPA:SESL) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 175.24

The average one-year price target for STORE ELECTRONICS (EPA:SESL) has been revised to 175.24 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 164.73 dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.60 to a high of 192.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.18% from the latest reported closing price of 112.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WBIIX - William Blair Institutional International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SESL by 33.54% over the last quarter.

DBEZ - Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 30.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SESL by 24.56% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SESL by 4.41% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in STORE ELECTRONICS. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SESL is 0.16%, an increase of 111.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 139.44% to 1,074K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.