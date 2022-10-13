Store Capital (STOR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Store Capital (STOR) closed the most recent trading day at $31.30, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retail real estate investment trust had gained 16.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 12.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Store Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $215.15 million, up 16.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $853.2 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.28% and +17.03%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Store Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Store Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Store Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.94.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.