Store Capital (STOR) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

Store Capital (STOR) closed at $31.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.68% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the retail real estate investment trust had gained 13.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Store Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Store Capital to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $215.15 million, up 16.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $853.2 million. These totals would mark changes of +20.74% and +17.03%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Store Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% higher within the past month. Store Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Store Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.18.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



STORE Capital Corporation (STOR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.