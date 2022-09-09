Store Capital (STOR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Store Capital (STOR) closed at $27.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the retail real estate investment trust had lost 5.17% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.

Store Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Store Capital to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $215.15 million, up 16.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $853.2 million, which would represent changes of +20.74% and +17.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Store Capital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.43% higher. Store Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Store Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.64, so we one might conclude that Store Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



